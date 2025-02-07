India News | Srinagar: Tourists Embrace Winter Chill with Shikara Rides on Dal Lake Amid Freezing Temperatures

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): Tourists in Srinagar embraced the winter chill as they explored the city's scenic beauty amid freezing temperatures on Friday.

According to the IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of -2.0 degrees Celsius and is expected to witness a "mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening."

Visuals show tourists enjoying shikara rides in the serene beauty of Srinagar's Dal Lake, reflecting the city's winter charm.

Tourists could be seen bundled up in warm clothing as they soak in the breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains in the backdrop.

Houseboats lined along the lake's edge added to the picturesque setting, with some emitting plumes of smoke from chimneys, indicating the warmth inside.

The bustling markets near the lake, featuring vendors selling winter delicacies and traditional Kashmiri handicrafts, highlight the tourism boost despite the cold.

The visuals effectively capture the essence of Srinagar's winter allure, drawing visitors to experience its seasonal beauty.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah of Doda district drew in tourists from across the country, enthralling them with its scenic beauty.

Tourists, both young and old, were seen throwing snowballs at each other in a lighthearted manner.

Others molded fresh snow into the shape of a snowman, decorating it with scarves, stones and sticks, adding to the lively atmosphere of the winter season in Srinagar.

Despite the chill, tourists are flocking to the region, enjoying the weather and the scenic views that winter brings to the picturesque valley.

Earlier on Thursday, the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall, particularly in the higher reaches of the hills.

The region received significant snowfall on February 4 and 5, further lowering the temperatures.

Locals in the area bundled up in warm clothes as the temperature continues to dip. Despite the snowfall, many believe this year has seen less snow compared to the past, but there is hope that the weather conditions will improve, attracting more tourists to the region. (ANI)

