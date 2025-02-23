Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Indian Army has been mobilised to assist in the ongoing rescue operations following the tunnel collapse near the Srisailam Dam, according to the army.

On Saturday morning, a three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel caved in at the 14th km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

Also Read | What Is Norovirus? Know All About Contagious Virus That Reportedly Has Passengers 'Dropping Like Flies' on P&O Cruise Ship.

The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, eight labourers are feared to be trapped inside the tunnel.

In response, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed to the site, while an Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, part of the Infantry Division at Secunderabad, was placed on standby with an Excavator Dozer to support the rescue efforts, said the army.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 60 Crore Pilgrims Visit Prayagraj To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Making It Largest Kumbh Mela in Country's History.

The ETF is equipped with specialist engineering teams, a Medical detachment from the Field Ambulance of the Army Medical Corps, an ambulance, three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other accessories.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MP from Nagarkurnool, Mallu Ravi told ANI, "A very bad incident happened in the SLBC tunnel. The roof collapsed here. Around 60 people were working. Except 8, all others have come out safely without any serious injuries."

"145 people have come from NDRF, Hyderabad, 120 people have come from SDRF, they are trying their best to save them... Oxygen is going inside the tunnel. There is water inside, a 100 HP pump is coming to remove water and a big 250 KV generator is also coming... Every effort is being made to save their lives," he added.

Upon receiving a request from the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Army quickly mobilised its Engineer Task Force (ETF) for the critical rescue operation. The ETF is equipped with specialist engineering teams, a medical detachment from the Field Ambulance of the Army Medical Corps, an ambulance with three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other accessories.

The ETF Commander is coordinating efforts with the civil administration at the incident site.

Additionally, a rescue party comprising engineers and equipment specialists is on standby with heavy machinery, including a Size II BD80 Dozer, JCB, and SSL loaded on three Tatra trucks, awaiting final deployment instructions.

The situation is being closely monitored by HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and the Infantry Division HQ, ensuring seamless coordination between the Army, civil authorities, and other rescue teams.

The Indian Army said remains committed to swift and effective disaster response, bringing its specialised capabilities and manpower to aid in life-saving operations. The rescue mission is underway, with efforts focused on ensuring the safe evacuation of all trapped workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the ongoing rescue efforts at the SLBC tunnel. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full assistance from the Central government in the rescue operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)