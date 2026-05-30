India News | SRPF Constable Sumit Rathod Builds Massive Seed Bank of over 10 Lakh Native Seeds, Leads Grassroots Green Revolution

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): While fulfilling his duties as a police constable with SRPF Group No. 4 in Nagpur, Sumit Rathod has quietly emerged as one of Maharashtra's most dedicated environmental conservationists.

Through his relentless efforts in seed preservation, nursery development, tree plantation, bird conservation, and environmental education, Rathod has created a remarkable green movement that is inspiring people across the state and beyond.

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Despite the demands of police service, Rathod dedicates his mornings, evenings, and holidays to environmental work.

"Planting a tree is easy, but ensuring its survival is the real challenge. Climate change and declining green cover are serious threats to our future. Every seed preserved today is a step towards a greener tomorrow. My goal is to leave behind a healthy and sustainable environment for future generations," he says.

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At a time when rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, loss of biodiversity, and climate change are becoming serious concerns, Rathod has focused on a simple yet powerful solution: preserving native tree species. Over the last several years, he has collected, preserved, and catalogued more than 10 lakh seeds from over 100 indigenous tree species, establishing a large seed bank that has become a valuable resource for environmentalists, schools, forest officials, and nature enthusiasts.

What sets Rathod apart is his scientific approach to conservation. Instead of merely planting trees, he first nurtures seeds in his self-developed nursery, carefully monitoring their growth and suitability for different locations. By understanding the lifespan, growth pattern, and ecological value of each species, he ensures that saplings are planted where they can survive and flourish for decades. Through this method, he has contributed to the planting and nurturing of thousands of trees, helping strengthen green cover for future generations.

Remarkably, Rathod does not purchase seeds from external sources. Most of the seeds in his collection come from mature trees that he has personally planted and cared for over the years. Once collected, the seeds are scientifically preserved and distributed free of cost to individuals, schools, social organisations, and environmental groups. He often bears the courier and postal expenses himself and creatively uses recycled plastic bottles and containers for seed storage and transportation, combining environmental conservation with waste management.

His mission extends beyond trees. Rathod is actively involved in bird conservation and regularly prepares bird feeders and nesting shelters using discarded materials. These are installed in schools, temples, public gardens, and community spaces where birds frequently gather. Every year, hundreds of bird feeders and shelters are distributed to encourage citizens to participate in protecting urban biodiversity.

Equally important is his work with children and students. Through environmental workshops and awareness sessions, he educates young minds about seed collection, native trees, biodiversity, water conservation, plastic pollution, and climate change. By encouraging students to handle soil, plant seeds, and nurture saplings themselves, he is helping cultivate a new generation of environmentally conscious citizens.

Rathod's extraordinary efforts have earned him numerous recognitions, including the Special Service Medal (2022), Independent Amrit Medal (2022), and Internal Security Medal (2023), along with several awards from social and environmental organisations. However, he considers the growth of every tree and the participation of every child in conservation activities as his greatest reward.

Through his massive seed bank, free seed distribution network, conservation initiatives, and unwavering commitment to nature, Sumit Rathod has proven that meaningful environmental change does not always require large resources--sometimes it begins with a single seed, nurtured by a determined individual. (ANI)

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