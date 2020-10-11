Bettiah (Bihar), Oct 11 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has arrested one person and seized 50 kg charas from his possession along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's West Champaran district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special SSB team intercepted a vehicle near Dhutaha Mutt in Kangli police station area on Saturday night and seized the charas worth Rs 20 crore, its 47th Battalion Commandant Priyavrat Sharma said.

The vehicle had crossed over to India from Nepal, he said.

The arrested person has been identified as Israffil Mansoori (28), a resident of Sariswa Bazar area in West Champaran district, the SSB officer added.

