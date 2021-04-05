New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Days after the St Stephen's College in Delhi rendered its inner perimeter out of bounds due to the coronavirus outbreak in the institute, it has announced resumption of "routine work" from Tuesday while keeping two sections of the campus blocked.

Principal John Verghese had issued a notice on Friday as 13 resident students and two staffers tested COVID-19 positive after returning from a trip to Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh.

It said the inner perimeter of the college was out of bounds for all.

After the Civil Lines subdivisional magistrate's visit on Monday, the principal said in a notice that the faculty and staff members "may return to normal duties as per routine".

However, the SDM had notified to keep the Mukherji East extension block and the sports complex for "strict perimeter control and necessary procedures for containment of COVID-19".

"In light of the above these two blocks will now be Out of Bounds for all with effect from 05.04.2021 and until further notice," the notice read.

"Other areas of the College campus will be open for routine and normal work wef 06.04.2021 following all Covid safety measures and faculty and staff may return to normal duties as per routine," it said.

It advised "all members on the campus and using the campus to follow strict Covid safety measures including use of masks, social distancing and sanitation procedures where required". PTI

