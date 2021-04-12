Sambhal (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against the staff of a private hospital here for allegedly not informing the Uttar Pradesh health department's control room about COVID-19 patients admitted there and misbehaving with a team of health officials that visited the facility for contact tracing, police said on Monday.

A complaint was filed by the medical officer of the community health centre of Sambhal regarding the incident, they said.

According to the complaint, a team of health officials under Dr Neeraj Sharma had gone to the hospital for contact tracing. A woman and a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital. However, the hospital staff did not inform the state health department's control room and also misbehaved with the team of health officials that visited the facility, said Circle Officer, Sambhal, Arun Kumar Singh.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the hospital staff and the matter is being probed, he said.

