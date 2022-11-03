New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): In wake of unfavourable meteorological conditions anticipated to deteriorate the air quality of the National Capital Region in the coming days, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a meeting today to take the call for further intensified actions required to be implemented by all concerned in Delhi-NCR.

As per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the 'Severe'/ 'Severe+' category from November 3 to November 5.

Also Read | Uma Bharti Slams Madhya Pradesh IAS Official Ashok Shah for Remark on Girls Being Deprived of Breastmilk; Asks CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for Action.

The Commission while comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting, noted that due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and rising farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage IV of GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450) with immediate effect as a precautionary step to avoid further deterioration of overall air quality in the NCR.

This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stages I, II, and III of GRAP. Stage IV - 'Severe+' Air Quality to primarily focus on vehicle restrictions including entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements and non--BS VI passenger vans, LMVs in Delhi.

Also Read | Modi Government Acts Tough: Asks Canada To Prevent Anti-India Activities by Individuals and Groups After Demand for Khalistan Rises.

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage IV under GRAP during this period.

Further, the CAQM appeals to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GRAP.

Citizens are advised that children, the elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases must avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible.

Apart from that, the 8-point action plan as per Stage IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from today in the entire NCR in addition to steps mentioned in Stages I, II and III. This 8-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC.

These steps stop the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG/electric trucks).

Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services. Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services. Closing down all industries in NCR, even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running on fuels, other than the fuels as per the standard list of approved fuels for NCR.

Industries like milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing life-saving medical equipment/ devices, drugs and medicines shall be exempted from the above restrictions.

Ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc. NCR State Governments/ GNCTD to decide on allowing the public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home.

The Central government may take a decision on permitting work from home for central government offices. State governments may consider additional emergency measures like the closure of schools/ colleges/ educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis etc.

The next comprehensive review is to be held on 06.11.2022, and further appropriate decisions on GRAP measures are to be taken based on the air quality forecast and other meteorological parameters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)