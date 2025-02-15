Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of "voice dubbing" for the BJP and said he proved correct the DMK's allegation that there is a secret alliance between the two parties.

Answering questions in his "Ungalil Oruvan" series (One among you), the DMK president, when asked on opinions expressed by DMK's allies and if there had been any "contradictions," the CM said he considered their views only as advice. Difference of opinion is quite natural, be it a family, an office or other places and expression of opinion is an identity of democratic ties.

DMK's allies, the CPI(M) and VCK, had sought transfer of the Vengaivayal case on the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank in Pudukottai distrct to the CBI.

The DMK chief described the Central government's decision on imposition of President's rule in Manipur as "very belated." Biren Singh had to quit as Chief Minister since he had no other choice. Asked on Palaniswami's comment that the Delhi Assembly election result has dealt a blow to the INDIA bloc, he said: "I have already answered; if you see Palaniswami's statements it would appear only as the BJP's statements." Further, Stalin claimed that the AIADMK top leader was providing "voice dubbing" for the BJP and he has been proving right the DMK's allegation of secret alliance between the AIADMK and the Saffron party. Before making comments, Palaniswami must ponder over his failures.

He listed a slew of schemes for supporting students and improving education. "We are implementing a lot of schemes. In particular, we are implementing a lot for education of women." The CM's Breakfast Scheme for school children, Education at your doorsteps (to address learning gap), Pudhumai Pen and Tamil Puthalvan (Rs 1,000 financial assistance to college students) were among the schemes mentioned by Stalin. On the Union Budget, he reiterated his allegation that Tamil Nadu was fully ignored and during the past few years, the state does not receive any funds.

