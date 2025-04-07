Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting the State government's demands regarding the release of fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons.

The Chief Minister pointed out that before PM Modi's recent visit to Sri Lanka, he wrote to him urging him to press for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen during his talks with the neighbouring country's leadership. But the fishermen have not reached their homeland, and it was disappointing, the Chief Minister said.

"On 02.04.2025, we passed a resolution in the assembly to stop Tamil Nadu fishermen from being continuously arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. That resolution was passed to find a permanent solution. In the resolution, we requested to retrieve Katchatheevu Island, release fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons, and return the boats captured by the Sri Lankan navy," Stalin said in the State Assembly.

"We mentioned in the resolution that PM Modi should take action by speaking with the Sri Lankan government when he visits Sri Lanka. We also sent that resolution immediately to the Prime Minister... We had expected 97 fishermen and their boats to reach their homeland, but it has not happened yet... The Union Government and the Prime Minister are neglecting our demands. However, we will not fail to protect our fishermen's livelihood. DMK government will stand with the fishermen," he added.

The Chief Minister said it was worrying that Tamil Nadu coastal area fishermen had been frequently arrested in the last few months.

"Fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagercoil, and Thanjavur are continuously affected because of arrests made by the Sri Lankan navy. Though the Union government is being pressured by us to take action for the fishermen's welfare, our fishermen are being arrested, and boats are being captured by the Sri Lankan navy. So, the Tamil Nadu government have taken a few initiatives as part of the solution to this problem," he said.

"The Tamil Nadu Government has issued an order to establish a fishing port at Thangachimadam in the Mannar Gulf region at a cost of Rs150 crore. This port will facilitate fishermen to go deep-sea fishing in the southern part of the Indian Ocean. The construction work will begin soon," he added.

The Chief Minister announced that fishing port projects would be undertaken in Pamban (estimated cost Rs60 crore) and Kundukkal (estimated cost Rs150 crore).

A scheme at a cost of Rs25.82 crore will be implemented to provide equipment and support for cage-based fish and mud crab farming, processing, and sales for the fisher community.

A project will be carried out at a cost of Rs9.90 crore to support around 2,500 fisher families with training and technical equipment for fish processing and drying techniques.

A scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs20.55 crore to provide technical training to around 15,300 fishermen on preparing fish and fish-based value-added products.

Projects worth Rs54.48 crore will be implemented to support around 20,100 fishermen in alternative livelihoods related to fishery resources, including net weaving, net repair, boat construction and repair, making crab traps, producing decorative items from sea shells, boat driver training, and more.

To create non-fishery-related livelihood opportunities, a scheme costing Rs53.62 crore will be implemented to support around 14,700 beneficiaries in activities such as mushroom farming, tourist boat operations, handicraft production, home-made spice powder production, beauty training, and millet-based food production.

These projects will be implemented in collaboration with various organizations, including the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, Fishermen Cooperatives, Women's Self-Help Groups, Labour Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu Women's Development Corporation, and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

A Project Monitoring Unit will be set up to coordinate and continuously monitor the implementation of these projects.

To enhance deep-sea fishing in the Indian Ocean and improve fishermen's livelihoods, previously announced fishing port projects will be executed with an investment of Rs360 crore.

In total, Rs216.73 crore will be spent to improve the livelihoods of fishermen. The total investment for these projects will be Rs576.73 crore. These projects will significantly benefit the fishermen of the Mannar Gulf region and improve their livelihoods, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

