Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated 16 new electricity sub-stations and capacity upgraded transformers in 51 existing sub-stations, initiatives at an estimated cost of over Rs 258 crore.

As many as 11 new 110 KV sub-stations were set up at a cost of Rs 147.97 crore in the districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Namakkal, Pudukottai (Gettimedu and Konnaiyur), Perambalur, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Tiruvarur and Thoothukudi.

Similarly, in places including those in districts of Dharmapuri and Thoothukudi, five 33 KV sub-stations, built at a cost of Rs 13.41 crore were inaugurated by the Chief Minister, an official release said. In total, 16 new sub-stations, set up at a cost of Rs 161.38 crore were inaugurated.

In 51 existing sub-stations spread across Tamil Nadu, 52 capacity upgraded transformers were launched. In total, the upgradation in the capacity of such transformers is to the tune of 602 MVA. This upgradation project was completed at a cost of about Rs 97.56 crore. These initiatives were completed at an aggregate cost of Rs 258.94 crore and is aimed at augmenting capacity and improve quality to help the public, industries and farmers.

