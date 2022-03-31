New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed the economic condition of Sri Lanka and proposed to send relief materials including food and medicines from the state to Sri Lanka, sources said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, met the Prime Minister.

"Tamil Nadu CM @mkstalin called on PM @narendramodi," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office earlier today.

"Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in his meeting with PM Modi today discussed the economic condition in Sri Lanka. He proposed to send relief materials including food and medicines from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka," sources said.

Stalin thereafter met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. He is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Parliament, where he met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. "I just came to say vanakkam. I will see you on Saturday, at the function of the opening of your office," she said to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin is slated to inaugurate DMK's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in Delhi at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on April 2.

The inauguration of DMK's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' is going to be a grand ceremony. The party will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders to the inauguration ceremony.

With a strength of 24 MPs, DMK is the third-largest party in Lok Sabha.

Stalin recently returned from Dubai and said he brought investments worth over Rs 6,100 crore from UAE for the state. Stalin has reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, a day after he arrived in Chennai after wrapping up his first overseas tour to Dubai. (ANI)

