Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) DMK chief M K Stalin on Wednesday welcomed the release of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti from detention in Jammu and Kashmir and wanted other political detainees also to be freed.

Mufti, a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state.

In a Facebook post, Stalin said he was "pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti has been released from detention after 14 months."

"I urge the Govt. to release all other political detainees as well. The democratic processes, which have been suspended during this time, must also be reinstated," the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly said.

Mehbooba, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.

