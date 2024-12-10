New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): AAP leader Manish Sisodia has expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will emerge victorious and Arvind Kejriwal will be re-elected as Chief Minister when Delhi goes to the polls.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sisodia said that he has begun his election campaign in the Jangpura constituency.

"I have started the election campaigning from the Jangpura constituency to make Arvind Kejriwal CM.," he said.

Notably, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has changed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's seat from Patparganj. He will now contest from the Jangpura seat.

In its second list of candidates, the AAP has dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces.

However, three familiar names have been re-nominated: Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Bidlan, both current MLAs, along with Deepu Chaudhary, a former candidate who lost in the previous election.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai stated that feedback is being gathered at a micro- level from across the national capital while selecting the candidates.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Gopal Rai said, "The names of 11 candidates were announced in the first list. Today, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), under the chairmanship of Arvind Kejriwal, finalised 20 more names. Our effort is to ensure that the candidates reach the field as soon as possible and intensify the campaign by connecting with the public."

"In the selection of candidates, feedback is being taken at the micro-level from across Delhi. The seats of two big faces - Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla have changed. Among the remaining 18 candidates who have been declared, we have made our Councilors the candidates. Performance is the basis of the selection of candidates," he added earlier.

In preparation for the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP women's wing is organising small-scale meetings across all 70 constituencies in Delhi to directly interact with women and communicate the welfare schemes which the AAP-led Delhi government has implemented for women, a press release stated.

According to the release, AAP has formed 5,000 women's groups, with each group comprising eight members. Each group is tasked with connecting with ten women. These groups hold three to four meetings daily to ensure the success of the campaign. (ANI)

