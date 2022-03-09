Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the State Budget 2022-23 that was presented in the State Assembly today will make Madhya Pradesh an 'Aatma Nirbhar' state.

"It is a matter of happiness that in adverse circumstances MP's growth rate has been more than 19.7 per cent. This is a big achievement for the state. The budget presented today is the budget for the construction of an 'Aatma Nirbhar' Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated).

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced on March 7. The session began with a customary address by Governor Mangubhai C Patel.

The House will have 13 sittings during the state's budget session in total which will conclude on March 25, an official notification informed earlier. (ANI)

