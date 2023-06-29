Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, on Wednesday, visited Kalyan Gurukul, Nursing, and Kaushal College, where he distributed 504 appointment letters to the students. Additionally, he inaugurated a newly constructed cafe at Kaushal College.

During his address to the students, CM Soren emphasized, "The state government's commitment to empower students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), backward, and minority communities, enabling them to become self-reliant. With 80% of Jharkhand's population residing in rural areas, the government acknowledges the challenges faced by many in securing their livelihoods."

He said the State government is committed to empowering students from weaker sections.

CM Soren further highlighted, "The migration of people from the state in search of employment." Drawing an analogy, he stated that humans have two legs and will naturally keep moving forward. If their movement stops, it would adversely impact the country's economy.

During the visit to the college, Jharkhand CM launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement on the Uniform Civil Code (a law that suggests common law for everybody, irrespective of religion or caste), he stated, "Ask him how he would provide employment first and how would he bring down inflation".

PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.

Earlier this week, addressing the party workers in Bhopal under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign, PM Modi stated, "The country cannot run on two laws. Uniform Civil Code is part of the constitution".

The Opposition reacted by calling it a " vote bank" politics while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and asked PM whether the government is considering 'stripping the country of its pluralism and diversity?'

"India's PM considers India's diversity & its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things... Maybe India's Prime Minister doesn't understand Article 29. Will you strip the country of its pluralism & diversity in the name of UCC?, Owaisi said. (ANI)

