India News | State Government is Purchasing Maize Despite Financial Burden: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted the Union Government for not procuring Maize.

As per the Telangana CMO, in the wake of hardships facing the farmers, the Chief Minister said that the state government launched maize procurement across the state.

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During a meeting with CPI leaders on Monday, the CM said that the state witnessed a bumper Maize crop this year. The government was purchasing maize despite the financial burden incurred.

The CPI delegation, led by MLA K Sambasiva Rao, met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat.

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The delegation thanked the CM for the hike in the minimum wages of the workers. CPI MLC Satyam, Pashya Padma, E Narasimha, former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy, Bagam Hemantha Rao, Shankar, Bala Narasimha, VS Bose, and Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy were also present.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Reddy criticised the Union Government "for not purchasing" the harvested crops. "Except announcing the Minimum Support Price ( MSP ) to the crops, the centre was doing nothing" in the procurement of Paddy, Maize, etc., the Chief Minister charged, a release said.

In a meeting with the state CPM delegation today, the CM discussed the issues of procurement of foodgrains, progress in the Musi Rejuvenation Project and reforms in the education system to provide quality education to the poorer sections.

Appealing to the Left party leaders to fight against the centre on procurement, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Union government was not procuring even 30 per cent of the harvested crops.

"It was only the State Government purchasing every single grain cultivated by the farmers," it read out.

The Chief Minister informed the Left Party leaders about the "shortage of Hamalis" (loaders) due to the elections in West Bengal. "Prevailing heat wave conditions halted the procurement process in the afternoon at the centres," it added.

Stating that he was continuously reviewing the procurement operations, the CM said that the state government was already providing Ra 500 bonus to fine variety paddy per quintal and also MSP to Maize to provide relief to the farmers.CM Revanth briefed the left party leaders about the relief which is being provided to the displaced alongside the Musi river under the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

"The government was sanctioning houses for those displaced," it read out. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)