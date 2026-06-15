India News | State Govt Intensifies Efforts to Empower Girl Students: Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that in the field of education, the number of dropouts in Tripura has now decreased significantly.

He said that the current government's goal is to empower women, and for that the state government has taken various initiatives to promote girl child education and provide them with quality education.

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Chief Minister Manik Saha said this at a bicycle distribution programme for Class IX students at Shishu Bihar School in Agartala today.

Speaking at the programme, Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stated that the development of the country and society is not possible unless women are developed.

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"Women constitute 50% of the population. Initiatives have now been taken for the overall development of women and the expansion of their education system. The state government is also working in that direction, following the Prime Minister's vision," he said.

The Chief Minister said that this year, about 41,800 bicycles are being distributed among students of various schools across the state.

"For this, the main programme is being held at Shishu Bihar School in Agartala. The main aim of distributing bicycles is to ensure that students can come to school on time. Along with this, it will further increase the enthusiasm of girls towards studies. This programme is being organised to take girls' education further forward. Such programmes will continue in the future under the initiative of the School Education Department," said CM Saha.

Saha also said that the number of dropouts in the state of Tripura has now decreased significantly. In the case of girls, when they receive quality education, the family also develops along with them. This leads to the development of society as well as the state and the country.

"If they get an opportunity, they can prove themselves. Therefore, the Prime Minister has also given special importance to women's education. The protection and empowerment of women are very important. In our state of Tripura, the number of women public representatives in the three-tier panchayats is more than 50%. In the Agartala Municipal Corporation and other municipal and urban bodies, the number of women public representatives is also about half. Our goal is to empower women. Women in the state are now joining various clubs and social organisations," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Tripura government has taken various initiatives to promote girls' education and provide them with quality education.

The Chief Minister also called on students to come forward to help build a Viksit Tripura.

He said that, apart from studying, students should also be aware of and vigilant against drug abuse. Teachers should also play a special role in this regard. If any changes are noticed in the behaviour and day-to-day lives of students, necessary measures should be taken.

The event was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Education Department Secretary Milind Ramteke, and others. (ANI)

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