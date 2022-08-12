Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) The state-level Independence Day function of Himachal Pradesh will be held at Sarahan in Sirmaur district, a note issued by the public relations department said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the event, it said, adding that Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary will also attend it.

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar will preside over the district-level function at Dharamshala of Kangra district, the note added.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur will preside over the function at Bhangrotu in Mandi district, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in Shimla, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary at Reckong-Peo in Kinnaur district, and Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district, it said.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar will preside over the event in Una, Industries Minister Bikram Singh in Hamirpur, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur in Kullu, Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal in Solan, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania at Banikhet in Chamba district and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg will preside over the district-level Independence day function in Bilaspur.

Deputy Speaker Hans Raj and Chief Whip Bikram Singh Jaryal will attend the Independence Day function at Banikhet in Chamba with Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania.

Deputy Chief Whip Kamlesh Kumari will attend the district-level function in Hamirpur, along with Industries Minister Bikram Singh, and Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Ramesh Chand Dhawala will attend the function in Dharamshala with Speaker Parmar.

