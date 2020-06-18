India News | State Ministers Review Issues Related to Municipalities of Telangana's Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Telangana State ministers KT Rama Rao, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, and Srinivas Goud chaired a review meeting on issues related to municipalities of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) in Hyderabad.

The officials were instructed, as per the press note, to give top priority to sanitation, construction of public toilets, and increasing green cover in these municipalities.

In the meeting, Minister KT Rama Rao passed instructions to bring about a visible change especially in the newly formed municipalities. The officials and public representatives were given instructions to also take up steps to control the spread of seasonal diseases during this monsoon, the press note added.

Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the cities and towns in Telangana need to undergo systematic development as the majority of the population in the state will move to the cities in the coming years.

He stated that the new Municipal Act is citizen-centric and also said that the officials must follow the provisions of this act without fail.

In the meeting, the Ministers stated that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department will soon conduct the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) melas in the new municipalities for instant redressal of the issues by the citizens.

In a directive passed before, the MA&UD department stated that this time the LRS facility will be available only to the newly formed municipalities and the villages that were merged with these municipalities.

The scheme is being implemented in 43 new municipalities and will be available till September this year.

MLAs Laxma Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy, VM Abraham, Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar participated in the meeting. (ANI)

