Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): While presiding over a meeting of the Health Department here on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the use of modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be ensured to strengthen health services in the state.

"The Chief Minister said that the state government was working on a large scale to ensure the use of AI in various fields. He said that State Government was contemplating to create AI Ministry in the State to give boost to this sector. He said that Himachal Pradesh would be the first State in the country to take such kind of ambitious initiative," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Commencement of Oil Production From ONGC Project in Krishna Godavari Basin, Says 'Remarkable Step in India's Energy Journey'.

Sukhu said that "the state government was going to establish a National Cancer Center in Hamirpur. For this, all the processes are being completed in a phased manner. This center will have departments of Hospital (Diagnostics, Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology), Palliative Care, Center for Preventive Oncology and Center for Molecular Oncology. "

He said that "use of high-end technology would be ensured in this center and a world-class diagnostic lab will be established to facilitate the patients. He said that the best health facilities would be provided to the patients by using many new technologies including molecular oncology. The state government would also strengthen the existing cancer care units in the State."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After AAP-Congress Holds Meeting To Discuss Seat-Sharing Under INDIA Bloc for Upcoming Polls, BJP Alleges Confusion in Alliance.

"Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy, Oncologist Dr Dinesh Pendharkar, Dr GK Rath, Dr CM Tripathi, Chief Minister's OSD Gopal Sharma, Health Secretary M Sudha Devi, Chief Minister's Principal Private Secretary Vivek Bhatia, Mission Director NHM Priyanka Verma, Director Health Services Gopal Berry and other senior officers were present in the meeting," as per the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)