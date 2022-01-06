Dharamshala (HP), Jan 6 (PTI) The Dalai Lama has welcomed the joint statement by five nuclear-weapon states on preventing a nuclear war and avoiding an arms race, saying it reflects the reality of today's increasingly interdependent world and represents an opportunity to make this 21st century an era of peace and cooperation

"As an avowed campaigner for demilitarisation throughout the world and the elimination of all nuclear weapons, I firmly believe this to be a positive initiative," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

"Despite many great developments that also took place, the 20th century was an era of violence that included the horrific use of nuclear weapons. It was a time during which some 200 million people are said to have been killed. This joint statement reflects the reality that we live in an increasingly interdependent world, and represents an opportunity to make this 21st century an era of peace and cooperation," he said.

For the first time, the leaders of China, France, Russia, the UK and the US on Monday issued a joint statement on preventing a nuclear war and avoiding an arms race while not aiming nuclear devices at each other or at any other state.

Declaring that they consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as their foremost responsibilities, the leaders of the five countries in the joint statement said, "we affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

The Dalai Lama said, "It is essential that all of us, including the UN and its member nations, make concerted efforts to end the threat of nuclear weapons and dedicate ourselves towards total nuclear disarmament."

He said he is convinced that when there are issues between countries, they should be resolved through dialogue in a spirit of accommodation, understanding and diplomacy.

