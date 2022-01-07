Katihar, Jan 7 (PTI) A station master was killed in Bihar's Katihar district on Friday while he was trying to board a running train as he fell on the tracks and came under its wheels, police said.

Abhash Narayan Khan, the station master of Salmari railway station, was trying to board the New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express from platform number 2 in the early hours when the incident happened, they said.

"The train was moving slowly but Khan lost his grip and fell on the tracks. He then came under the wheels of the train," said a senior officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Khan was a resident of Saharsa district, he said.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

