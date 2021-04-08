New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): A petition filed by lawyers -- Vishal Thakre and Aditya Yadav -- before the Supreme Court, seeks a direction to stay the election process in the country citing surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The petition, which was filed with a dairy number before the Apex Court, has been drawn by a lawyer, Pradeep Kumar Yadav and has been filed through Advocate-On-Record (AOR) Sanjeev Malhotra.

The petition stated that mass gatherings are held during the election process and many powerful leaders are responsible for this alleged violation and they are never punished for their actions by any authority or agency.

"Big rallies are being organized in the elections, rules are being ignored. No action is being taken against many tall leaders who are responsible for breaking the rules," the petition said.

The petition further stated that while the medical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs raises serious concern on the Covid-19 situation, powerful leaders conducting election rally in many states, with huge gatherings, remain unchecked by any authority or agency.

"The petition is likely to come up for hearing before the Apex Court likely within a week or so", according to top court sources. (ANI)

