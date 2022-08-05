Puducherry, Aug 5 (PTI) Puducherry posted 83 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking a steep fall in the number of new infections, The union territory on Thursday reported 178 new cases.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 83 cases surfaced during examination of 1,586 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 55 new cases out of the 83 cases followed by Karaikal (18), Yanam (10) and Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not report any new cases. The overall caseload was 1,71,485.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 778 which comprised three patients in hospitals and the remaining 775 in home quarantine.

He said 136 patients recovered during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,68,740.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,967.

The Department of Health has so far examined 23,55,043 samples and out of them 19,92,958 were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 5.23 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.40 per cent, respectively.

The Director said the Health Department has so far administered 18,76,528 doses which comprised 9,81,688 first doses, 7,69,887 second doses and 1, 24,953 booster doses.

In the meanwhile, the Director in a release said the government has withdrawn the 'Public Health Emergency' clamped in Karaikal region in the wake of acute diarrheal disease cases leading to cholera in Karaikal on July 7.

Sriramulu said the "strenuous efforts made by Health, Revenue and PWD along with line departments brought the situation under control".

The Director said no cholera case was reported in Karaikal during the last two weeks and the administration has now lifted the 'Public Health Emergency' clamped in the region, with immediate effect.

