New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): In another step to weed out Naxalism, a long-awaited recruitment drive has begun in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to select 400 candidates from three districts of South Chhattisgarh, namely Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma, to strengthen its 'Bastariya Battallion'-- a specialised unit having expertise in jungle warfare tactics.

The 10-day drive organised from October 10 to October 20 is aimed at selecting 400 candidates for the rank of Constable for general duty in the CRPF's 'Bastariya Battallion'-- which the CRPF raised in 2016-17 by recruiting locals who have knowledge of language, culture, topography and demography in the force so as to strengthen its intelligence collection and operations.

CRPF officials said the drive "received an overwhelming response from the local youths who are participating in huge numbers with a strong desire to serve the nation".

"The overwhelming response is the result of the move adopted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to ease the eligibility criteria for local youths from Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma so that they could join the CRPF," a senior CRPF official told ANI on condition of anonymity.

The move comes almost four months after the Central government eased educational criteria for Chhattisgarh tribals to join the CRPF.

In June this year, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, relaxed eligibility criteria for tribal youths from three Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh-- Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma-- to join the CRPF.

The Cabinet approved its proposal "to relax requisite minimum educational qualification from Class 10 to Class 8 for the recruitment of 400 candidates as Constable (General Duty) in the CRPF from three districts of South Chhattisgarh, namely Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma".

Notably, in 2016-17, the CRPF raised one Bastariya Battalion where youths were primarily recruited from the Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Sukma districts of the Bastar region of the state.

The government had then relaxed many requirements of specific physical features for recruitment to help locals join the force. The move was aimed at having people with local knowledge of language, culture, topography and demography in the force so as to strengthen its intelligence collection and operations.

However, it could not yield optimum results as not many native youths could fulfil the minimum educational qualification eligibility criteria, which was Class 10.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the recruits under the new eligibility criteria will still be required to pass Class 10 after joining the force and the responsibility of helping them in this endeavour will lie with the CRPF.

According to the MHA, the new recruits will be confirmed in service only after clearing Class 10.

"Thus formal education will be given to these recruits and CRPF will extend all possible support like providing study material, books and coaching assistance during their probation period," the MHA had said earlier.

"The probation period may be extended suitably, if required, to facilitate new recruits to acquire the prescribed educational qualification. In order to facilitate them to take the Class 10 exam, these recruits will be registered with the National Institute of Open Schooling," said the MHA.

Earlier too government had tried to recruit tribals through quotas in each battalion. This, however, had not been very successful with year after year vacancies piling up.

According to a CRPF officer, the height of Bastar tribals is generally found shorter than other tribals and they are also very lean. "So, despite the Centre relaxing its norms they failed the qualifying criteria."

The government had then relaxed physical requirements of height from 160 cm to 155.5 cm. Similarly, chest measurement was capped at 73.5 cm instead of 75 cm. There was relaxation in weight, too. (ANI)

