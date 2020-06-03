India News | Stern Action Will Be Taken Against Those Behind Killing of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala: Javadekar

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said stern action will be taken against those who killed a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala by feeding it a cracker-filled pineapple.

The elephant died in Malappuram district on May 27. It was severely injured when the fruit offered by a man exploded in its mouth.

"The Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Javadekar said in a statement here

According to sources, a post-mortem report revealed that the elephant was pregnant and had a broken jaw.

She was unable to eat after the cracker-filled pineapple burst in her mouth, the sources said.

