Mathura, Mar 9 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted the STF two-day custody of two Popular Front of India activists held last month for allegedly plotting to execute a series of blasts in the state capital and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan, both Karala natives, were arrested from Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 16 explosive devices, batteries and detonators, a pistol and live cartridges, were recovered from their possession.

The STF said the Popular Front of India (PFI) had confessed to their involvement in the funding to journalist Siddique Kappan and his three accomplices to foment trouble after the death of a Hathras gangrape victim.

District Government Counsel Shiv Ram Singh said according to the order by the Additional District Judge (First), their custody will begin at 12 noon on March 10 till 12 noon on March 12.

The jail superintendent has been instructed to get both accused medically examined before and after their custody with the STF.

Meanwhile, defense counsel Madhuban Datt Chaturvedi said the court neither allowed a translator nor gave the consent of video recording during the interrogation of the accused.

“Maintaining adequate distance, the defense counsel may remain present during the interrogation," the order said.

