Noida (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) An active member of the dreaded Sundar Bhati gang of western Uttar Pradesh who was wanted in a case of extortion was arrested in Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

Ravindra Bhati alias Ravi carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest and was nabbed in a joint operation of the local police and the Special Task Force (STF), according to officials.

"Ravi, 36, was held around 6 pm at a roundabout in Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida following a tip-off. A pistol along with some ammunition was seized from him while his bullet-proof Mahindra Scorpio also impounded," Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

The officer said Bhati's criminal history started in 2009, when he was first booked under the Arms Act for illegally possessing firearms. Over the years, more than half a dozen FIRs, including in cases related to rioting, criminal intimidation and extortion, were lodged against him.

"In 2020, an FIR was lodged at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida regarding extortion with private firms in which Ravi Bhati was also wanted under the Gangsters Act," Mishra added.

Bhati is the nephew of Singhraj Bhati, who worked with Sundar Bhati but is currently lodged in a jail in Gorakhpur, according to the STF.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida Rajesh Kumar Singh said a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on the arrest of Bhati

"A forged voter's ID card has also been recovered from him today," he said.

"His illegal properties would be attached under the Section 14A of the Gangsters Act," Singh said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against him at the Knowledge Park police station and further legal proceedings were being carried out, he added.

