Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Amid the security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, a State Task Force (STF) team has been put together in the temple town and the entire security deployment is being monitored by the ADG, law and order.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Amitabh Yash, ADG, Uttar Pradesh STF, said considering that Ayodhya is poised to host a mega event, all the agencies are doing their job studiously.

"The security deployment in Ayodhya is being done by the entire Uttar Pradesh Police. The STF is also involved in the process. A dedicated STF team has been put together in Ayodhya. The security deployment and allied arrangements are being monitored by the Additional Director General, Law and Order. The STF's way of working is different; we keep an eye on all criminals and keep an eye on the elements who can create problems. There is a big event in Ayodhya and all the agencies are on the job," he said.

As January 22 draws near, cultural and religious programmes will be held in all temples of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Maharishi Valmiki across Uttar Pradesh starting January 14.

Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Atul Kumar, said that Moradabad Municipal Corporation will ensure a smooth conduct of events leading up to January 22.

"All temples of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Maharishi Valmiki have been asked to conduct Ramayana lessons, Sriram Katha, bhajans and other cultural events from Makar Sankranti (January 14) to 22 January (the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha'). Moradabad Municipal Corporation will follow suit and ensure a smooth conduct of events," Atul Kumar told ANI on Sunday.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. (ANI)

