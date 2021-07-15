Ballia (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Prisoners in the district jail here pelted stones and faced tear gas in a violence that apparently erupted over the quality of food and "extortion" attempts.

The violence continued for over two hours on Wednesday evening.

According to police, two groups of prisoners pelted each other with stones and told officials that they were also upset as they were being served pumpkin for the past "three months".

On getting information about the incident, District Magistrate Aditi Singh and Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada reached the jail with heavy police force, a senior official said, adding that the situation was brought under control after about two and a half hours, using tear gas shells.

According to the officer, the prisoners told them that they were being served pumpkin in food for the past "three months" and were upset over the "extortion" bids.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said a case has been registered against unknown prisoners on the complaint of Deputy Jailor Kunj Bihari Singh.

The complaint said prisoners of Barrack Nos. 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B and 4 indulged in violence and also raised slogans against the district administration.

The prisoners were pacified and no one was injured in the incident, the DM said.

To a question, the DM said police force was called from other districts too to control the situation.

