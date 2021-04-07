Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that stones were pelted at him in Howrah on Tuesday night when he was campaigning for the West Bengal assembly election.

The BJP leader posted on social media a video in which he was seen showing two stones to the officer on duty and blaming the TMC for the alleged incident.

"TMC workers pelted stones on me while I was addressing a meeting at Muzzafar Chowk," Hussain tweeted, saying he was safe and the party workers had lodged a complaint.

"It's clear that TMC knew it is losing and hence is becoming desperate," Hussain said. "I myself went to the Golabari Police Station & asked them why police personnel were not deployed according to my Y + CRPF cover security protocol. Strangely, they had no answers for that."

In his complaint, Umesh Rai, the BJP candidate from Howrah North, named few persons behind the attack, alleging they were all known TMC men in the area.

Police confirmed the lodging of the FIR and visit of Hussain to the station, adding that the alleged incident was being investigated.

The TMC denied any involvement of its workers and said the BJP was staging a "drama" to get attention as the roadshows and meetings of the saffron party were "failing" to draw crowds.

Earlier on Sunday, a roadshow attended by Hussain and Domjur assembly candidate Rajib Banerjee was stopped by police at Bankra area on the ground that there was no earlier permission.

Both Banerjee and Hussain had protested the action of police. PTI

