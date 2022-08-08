New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Monday hit out at the government over its decision to cut short the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Monday.

"This is the seventh consecutive time parliament session has been cut short. Stop mocking #Parliament. We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana," O'Brien said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)