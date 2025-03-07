Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): The debate on the alleged third language imposition as part of the National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu has snowballed into an all out battle between the BJP and the ruling DMK alliance in the state.

BJP State Chief K Annamlai on Friday claimed that the BJP's pro NEP signature campaign had received a positive response from the people of the state.

"Thiru MK Stalin, our online signature campaign through http://puthiyakalvi.in is supported by over 2 lakh people within 36 hours, and our on-ground signature campaign continues to receive an overwhelming reception across TN. As the TN CM, you seem visibly rattled, and your rants against the signature campaign mean nothing to us," Annamalai posted on X.

he further hit out at the Tamil Nadu CM alleging that the DMK could not carry out a signature campaign despite being in power.

"Despite being in power, you couldn't carry out a signature campaign against NEET, and remember that your cadres had to throw the pamphlets in the dustbin after realising where they truly belonged. Thiru MK Stalin, stop swinging your paper word against the delusional Hindi imposition. Your fake Hindi imposition drama has already been exposed. It's unfortunate that you haven't realised it yet," he further said.

Annamalai's post was in response to MK Stalin's earlier post which mocked the BJP's campaign calling it a circus.

In a post on X Stalin wrote, "Now the BJP's circus-like signature campaign for the three-language formula has become a laughing stock in Tamil Nadu. I challenge them to make this their core agenda in the 2026 Assembly elections and let it be a referendum on Hindi imposition. History is clear. Those who tried to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu have either been defeated or later changed their stance and aligned with DMK. Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism replacing British colonialism."

"From the names of schemes to awards to Union government institutions, Hindi has been imposed to a nauseating extent, suffocating non-Hindi speakers, who are the majority in India. Men may come, men may go. But even long after the dominance of Hindi is shattered in India, history will remember that it was DMK that stood as the vanguard," he further added. (ANI)

