Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy on Friday died allegedly by suicide after his parents stopped him from playing video games.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

"A 15-year-old boy has died allegedly by suicide after his parents asked him to stop playing video games. He had left his home in sector 110 at around 8 pm yesterday and never returned," said Elamaran G, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

"We found his body near an under-construction building today. The body has been sent for postmortem," ADCP added.

Police are waiting for the postmortem report. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

