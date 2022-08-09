Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) The body of a contractual store keeper was found in a tank of the sewage treatment plant of the Jal Nigam department here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Ankur (35), a resident of Jagat Puri colony, was employed with a private company which looks after the maintenance work of the plant located at Niwari road of Modi nagar.

According to police, he had left home for work on Saturday. His family filed a missing person report at Modi nagar police station when he did not return till Monday morning.

A team of sanitation workers vacated the tank and found the body there late Monday night, they said.

Meanwhile, the victim's family members protested outside the sewage treatment plant (STP) and claimed that he was killed.

SP (rural) Iraj Raja said officials of Jal Nigam have handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family and also promised a job to his wife Manvi.

He added that the police are probing the case from all angles.

