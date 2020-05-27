India News | Stranded in Mizoram, Teachers and Students of 5 States Seek Governor's Help

Aizawl, May 26 (PTI) At least eight teachers and students from five states, who are stranded in Mizoram due to the nationwide lockdown, on Tuesday sought the state Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai's help to facilitate their return, a Raj Bhavan source said.

The teachers and students from Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala called on the governor and apprised him of their problems, including financial ones.

They urged the governor to make arrangements for their return to their states at the earliest, the source said.

Pillai assured them of possible help and told them to wait for a few days as some airports were yet to open.

He said that the whole world and every person, no matter rich or poor, are affected by the outbreak of Covid-19.

"We have to make a collective effort to overcome this crisis," he said.

Pillai also said that the Raj Bhavan in Mizoram is open to those who need shelter and assistance.

The governor has provided shelter to four of the stranded people, who could not pay hotel bills, at the Raj Bhavan since Monday.

The Raj Bhavan has also been providing food to the students of IIMC Hostel at Ramrikawna in Aizawl every day. PTI

