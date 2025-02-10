Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that strengthening domestic defence manufacturing is going to be a major growth pillar for Indian economy to facilitate the transition from a developing to a developed country by 2047.

Singh said this while addressing the CEO's roundtable conference at Aero India 2025 here.

Also Read | Delhi Government Formation 2025: 'New Chief Minister Should Be Chosen From Newly-Elected MLAs', Says Section of BJP Leaders.

"Strengthening domestic defence manufacturing is going to be a major growth pillar for the Indian economy. We are speeding up to become the third-largest economy in the world. In order to facilitate the transition from a developing country to a developed country by 2047, the government has taken many transformative steps to make our defence industry an important component of the overall national economy," Singh said .

The Defence Minister asserted that there is a "continuous involvement of the government at every stage" of defence industrial system.

Also Read | Haryana: 3 New Criminal Laws To Be Implemented in State by February 28, Says CM Nayab Singh Saini.

"A peculiarity of Defence manufacturing is that the products of the defence industrial system are ordered by the government and also used by the government. Also, only the government can give licenses to manufacture or export them. Hence, there is a continuous involvement of the government at every stage of this process," Singh said.

Earlier, on Monday morning he inaugurated the 15th edition of Asia's top aerospace exhibition, Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station here. Addressing the event, the Defence Minister termed Aero India as a "Mahakumbh of courage and armaments."

"The Maha Kumbh is underway in India. In the form of Aero India, another Mahakumbh is being unfolded in India. On one side Prayagraj's Mahakumbh is a Kumbh of self-respect while on another side Aero India is a Kumbh of research. Prayagraj's Kumbh focuses on internal strengthening, this Aero India's Kumbh is focused on external strengthening. Prayagraj is showcasing India's cultural heritage whereas Aero India is showcasing India's power. On one side, a Mahakumbh (in Prayaraj) of tradition and spiritualism is being held on the other a Mahakumbh of courage and armaments," Singh said.

Highlighting the importance of Aero India and emphasizing the need to become militarily stronger, the Defence Minister stated that peace can never be achieved in a "weak state" of security, adding that the country would be able to work for a better world order only by becoming stronger. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)