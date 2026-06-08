India News | Strict Action Against Establishments Serving Alcohol to Minors, Says Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday directed city police officials to issue notices to all pubs, breweries, bars, clubs, lounges, restaurants and other liquor-serving establishments to strictly prevent underage entry and underage drinking.

Citing a recent study covering 4,093 students in Bengaluru, the Minister said the findings have raised serious concerns regarding adolescent substance use. As per the study, one in three adolescents is at risk of health issues due to alcohol or tobacco consumption. At least 33 per cent reported alcohol use, while nearly 18 per cent reported tobacco addiction. The median age of starting alcohol consumption was 17 years, with some cases reported as early as 8 years.

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"This is not just a licensing issue. It is a youth safety and public-health issue," Kharge said.

The Minister issued a series of directions to establishments, including mandatory prohibition of entry without valid age proof and strict verification of government-issued identity documents before allowing access or service. He said strict action will be taken against establishments found serving alcohol to minors, and owners, managers, and license holders will be held accountable for violations.

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He further directed that entry-point CCTV systems must be functional at all times, and footage should be preserved for verification. Police officials have also been asked to coordinate with educational institutions, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and citizen groups to strengthen enforcement and awareness measures.

All liquor-serving establishments have been instructed to implement strict age-verification protocols both at entry points and before serving alcohol.

"Commercial profit cannot come at the cost of the safety and future of our children. Karnataka will follow a zero-tolerance approach against establishments that enable underage drinking," Kharge said.

Priyank Kharge has been allocated the Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT, and e-Governance.

The directive comes in the backdrop of the recent allocation of portfolios among Karnataka ministers following the expansion of the state Cabinet, with responsibilities assigned to 13 ministers with immediate effect. (ANI)

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