Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): Coming up heavily over the stone pelting incident on saturday in Karauli, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of Karauli clashes irrespective of their community so that everyone gets a message that only the rule of law will prevail in Rajasthan.

Gehlot was addressing a press conference in Barmer.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Rape Bid on 14-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Neighbour Held.

"I have talked to the Director-General of Police about the incident. I have urged him to take strict action against the perpetrators of the clashes irrespective of their community so that a message goes to all that only rule of law will prevail in Rajasthan," said Gehlot while addressing the press conference.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal to the countrymen to stop falling for any type of communal polarisation which is not in the interest of the country.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Newly-married Couple, Friend Drown in River While Clicking Selfies.

Gehlot stressed that only an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood can lead to development and justice for all.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 to 12 am on April 4.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm, April 2, till 12 am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' (bike rally) in the city. Internet services has also been shut in the area on April 2 and 3 (till midnight)," said Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Many people were injured in the incident, of which 27 were treated and sent home, 10 are undergoing treatment in the hospital and 3 seriously injured were referred to Jaipur.

The injured were admitted to the District General Hospital. Among the injured people four were police officers.

The Chief Minister slammed BJP for rise in fuel prices and accused them of not raising price levels during the elections for electoral benefits.

Fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Sunday, taking the total increase in rates in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 103.41 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 94.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol has gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 118.41 and diesel prices have been hiked by 85 paise, costing Rs 102.64 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 108.96 (increased by 75 paise) a litre and diesel is Rs 99.04 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 113.03 a litre (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 97.82 per litre (increased by 80 paise).

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Gehlot further said that the media is under the pressure of the BJP and fears raids from ED, CBI and Income Tax. "How can democracy survive in such a situation? The country is going through a dangerous phase and people should understand it," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state budget presented in the assembly is being welcomed by all and urged the media to promote government schemes so that they reach to the poorest people in the society.

Questioned the future of Congress, Gehlot said that losing elections will not result in the end of the party.

"Rahul Gandhi is courageous, he has been speaking against PM Modi and the government, that too alone, for the last seven years. Name someone else from other party who has been doing so?. He warned the Prime Minister about how things would turn out to be due to COVID-19 and it all turned out to be true. The country will never become 'Congress-mukt' (Congress-free) but rather the ones talking about it will become 'mukt'," he added.

Notably, Rajasthan will face assembly polls towards the end of next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)