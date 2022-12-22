Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday directed all CMOs and CMs across the state to take strict action against those misbehaving with patients under any circumstances.

"Patients and their relatives should not face any kind of problem in the hospital. Doctors and employees should bring change in their way of work. Incidents like extortion and misbehavior with patients should not happen under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken against those who do this. Officers take regular rounds to prevent disorder," said UP Dy CM Brijesh Pathak.

He said that the government is continuously making efforts to provide facilities to the patients. To a large extent, the doctors and staff are working hard, adding, "Since 2017, there has been a lot of improvement in the hospitals. There has been a change in the behavior of the doctors and staff. Resources have also increased. Efforts are being made to provide the benefits of government schemes to the patients."

He said that there should not be any negligence in the treatment of patients and that all the treatment facilities will be provided free of cost in government hospitals.

"CCTV cameras should be installed outside OT, Officers should see where the cameras are installed, money should not be taken from patients under any circumstances, and special vigilance should also be taken in women's hospitals, from the investigation, all medicines should be made available free of cost to the patients, special care should be taken for cleanliness, arrangements should be made to prevent cold, arrange a bonfire for the attendants," instructions given by Brijesh Pathak.

Earlier on December 20, he said that the Yogi government's campaign to provide treatment closer to the homes of the patients is slowly paying off.

He said that in one year, the way for patients to get treatment has become easier in about 99 urban primary health centers and urban health and wellness centers.

"People's trust in government hospitals is continuously increasing. There is a rapid increase in the number of patients with OPD in hospitals. The main reason for this is the increase of resources in the hospitals," he said.

Pathak said that facilities from free doctor's consultations to check-ups are being provided to patients in urban hospitals.

"Medicines are also being given free of cost. Patients are getting a lot of convenience by getting treatment near their homes. At the same time, the pressure on patients in big hospitals has also been less. This is paving the way for serious patients to get better treatment," he added. (ANI)

