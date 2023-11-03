New Delhi, November 3: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night with tremors reverberating through parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said. Earthquake Today in Delhi: Strong Tremors Felt in NCR As Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Nepal.

Earthquake in Delhi

#WATCH | Tremors felt in North India | "I was lying on the bed and the bed started shaking, I called my sister who was sleeping next to me...when we went to the balcony, there was a lot of noise coming from outside..." says Arti, a resident of Delhi pic.twitter.com/J0nDmxEvU4 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

#WATCH | Tremors felt in North India | " It took sometime to realise what was happening...", says a resident of Delhi pic.twitter.com/uTTGtj2sOW — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

#WATCH | Tremors felt in North India | I was lying on the bed and the bed started vibrating. We understood it was an earthquake", says Arun Kumar, a resident of Patna pic.twitter.com/eAUocFtdRZ — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes. This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

