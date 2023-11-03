New Delhi, November 3: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night with tremors reverberating through parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said. Earthquake Today in Delhi: Strong Tremors Felt in NCR As Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Nepal.

Earthquake in Delhi

Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes. This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

