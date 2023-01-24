New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and National Capital area Tuesday.

The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President’s Condition Deteriorating Quickly, To Step Down Soon, Says Report.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," the NCS said. (ANI)

Also Read | Money Flying in the Air: Man Throws Rs 10 Currency Notes From Mysuru Road Flyover in Bengaluru, Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)