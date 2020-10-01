New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): All the states will conduct the trials of a decomposer, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Pusa Institute to deal with the issue of stubble burning, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday.

"ICAR-Pusa institute has conducted research for a decomposer. The trial of which will be conducted in several states this year, we are expecting less stubble will be burnt this year," Javadekar said at a press conference here.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) was addressing a press conference after a virtual meeting on the issue of air pollution, and stubble burning in the Delhi-NCR region. He said that the good air days in the region had increased in recent days as compared to the past.

"As per the presentation showed in the meeting, good air days increased to 182 in 2019 from 108 in 2016 and bad air days reduced to 183 from 246 in 2016. This was made possible because of several factors, apart from stubble burning, construction, dust, unpaved roads, among others in Delhi-NCR," Javadekar said.

He informed that the Delhi government has been suggested to focus on pollution hotspots like Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram, among other areas, and complete untarred roads, apart from state authorities of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana for the hotspots falling in their jurisdiction.

The Union Minister stressed that both pollution and coronavirus affect lungs, therefore, stubble burning could be dangerous.

"All states participating in the meeting were told that corona and pollution affect lungs. We need to aware our farmers about the same," Javadekar said.

He further urged people to support the government's efforts being made to bring pollution under control, adding that the Centre has provided machines for dealing with stubble.

The meeting was attended by Environment Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and the secretary of environment ministry from Punjab. (ANI)

