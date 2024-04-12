Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): A student allegedly died by suicide at the Indian Institutte of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati in Assam, police said on Friday.

Reportedly, the student was found dead inside his hostel room on Wednesday.

"It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a male student on campus on April 10, 2024," the institute said in a statement.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, and we are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time," it added.

The institute further informed that the police had initiated an investigation.

"The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts are with the grieving family," it said.

The college authorities also appealed to the media to maintain the privacy of the deceased student. "Keeping the privacy of the student and the sensitivity of this incident in consideration, the media is requested to maintain discretion while reporting on this incident."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

