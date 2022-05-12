Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): A team of Jammu and Kashmir Centre for Peace and Justice Foundation (JKCPJ) has organised a student outreach programme in Shopian.

JKCPJ, under the supervision of Director Nadir Ali, interacted with the students and teachers of Government Primary School, Bonpora Peerpora of Shopian district for the second time.

Students and teachers highlighted infrastructural needs that include a library, computer facility and sports infrastructure.

JKCPJ assured to highlight the pending demands of the school.

It is worth mentioning that the JKCPJ team had visited the school in 2019 and promised to highlight their issues which included good accommodation, ample staff and proper infrastructure.

The grievances were brought to the notice of authorities concerned by JKCPJ and solved in a record time.

Nazir Ahmad, principal of Government Primary School, Bonpora Peerpora, sent a note of thanks to Nadir Ali, director, JKCPJ, for highlighting their grievances and solving them. (ANI)

