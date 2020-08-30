New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A 17-year-old JEE aspirant has submitted a letter today to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and flood crisis in parts of the country.

As he is a minor, Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava provided him with the required assistance, after the 17-year-old JEE aspirant requested him to submit his letter to the CJI.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long. (ANI)

