New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Delhi Metro is set to make commuting easier for students appearing for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, which start today, February 15. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced several measures.

DMRC said on Friday that students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations and they will also be prioritized while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centres.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on February 15, with over 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad set to appear.

The exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad.

Taking to X, DMRC stated With the CBSE Board Examinations 2025 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 15 to April 4, 2025, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a series of measures to "ensure smooth" and "hassle-free travel" for students appearing for the exams.

These initiatives aim to facilitate the commute of approximately 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school staff who will be traveling across the city during the exam period, which runs from February 15 to April 4.

"As approximately 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school staff will be commuting across the city, DMRC in partnership with CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days," it added.

Delhi Metro has also put in place some student-friendly measures at Metro Stations: DMRC staff have visited schools to inform students about the nearest metro stations and support available; Schools have been requested to display posters with details of the nearest metro station and a QR code for easy ticket booking; Special centralized announcements will be made at metro stations and a detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centres is available on the DMRC website and mobile application.

The Delhi Metro said that special centralized announcements will be made at metro stations. A detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centres has also been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application for easy reference, it said.

The Class 10 exams will continue until March 18, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 4. CBSE has provided sufficient gaps between major subjects this year to ease the examination process. (ANI)

