Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): The government primary school in Ghordi Block's Mahni village in Udhampur district lacks a roof and batches of students have had to study in the open as building construction has not been completed for the past many years.

Kuldeep Singh who teaches at the school told ANI, "I have been teaching in this school for the last 15 years. There is no proper school building here. The classrooms are without a rooftop. Also, there is no playground for students for outdoor games. We have requested the authorities for help several times, but so far no concrete action has been taken."

"In summer, many students are forced to study under the sun which affects their eyesight and health. Many refrain from studying in the heat. So the attendance falls in summer," he said.

Chief education officer Purushottam Dutt Sharma of Udhampur district told ANI, "We will enquire into the matter and come out with the details soon."

Luxmi Devi, a student of Class 7 told ANI, "I have been studying in the scorching heat for several years. I hope we get a roof soon."

Manmohan Singh, a local told ANI, "This school has been operational since 2006. However, in this area, the students are studying since 2001 even when the school building was being constructed. I feel sad to know that the authorities have not constructed a proper school for these young minds till date. In this digital era, the students of this school are striving for basic necessities."

Meanwhile, one could easily hear the children in the school reciting several poems from their text in a chorus. Amid the COVId-19 pandemic, all the students and school staff were seen wearing face masks and adhering to the protocols. (ANI)

