Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) on Friday held a meeting in connection with the molestation of students of a Thane school by a bus attendant.

The incident took place on February 20 when students had gone to a mall in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai in a private bus.

MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah held a meeting with the school management, police officers investigating the case as well as representatives of the Education Department of Thane Municipal Corporation and Women and Child Welfare Department.

"Even if the contract for organizing a trip by the school is given to a private company, the entire responsibility rests with the school management. Therefore, an inquiry will be conducted to check what the school management did to fulfil its responsibility. The commission will also look into the need for the victims to get proper counselling," Shah said.

Shah said she will visit the school on Monday and meet teachers, parents and children.

The attendant of the bus was arrested on Wednesday. So far, six persons have been relieved of their duties by the school management.

A girl student had complained that the bus' male attendant had misbehaved with them.

