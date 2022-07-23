New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Students of Delhi government schools secured a pass rate of 96.01 per cent in Class 12 this year, a decline of 3.89 per cent from last year, but higher than the overall pass rate of the country which stands at 92.71 per cent, according to data from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Whereas, for Class 10, Delhi Government Schools have recorded a pass percentage of 81.27 per cent this year. The overall pass percentage for India is 94.40 per cent which is lower than that of last year. The last year's pass percentage for Class 10 was 99.04 per cent.

This year Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) run by the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, recorded a pass percentage of 99.80 per cent and School of Excellences (SoEs) recorded a pass percentage of 99.69 per cent for Class 12th. For Class 10th, RPVVs recorded a pass percentage of 99.72 per cent and SoEs recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent.

This time the board exams were held in normal mode after 2 years and the pass percentage has been recorded as 2 per cent higher this year. In 2018-19, the pass percentage for Class 12th was 94.24 per cent. For Class 10, the results were recorded 9.69 per cent higher than 2018-19.

Last year, in 2020-2021, the Delhi Government Schools recorded 99.95 per cent pass percentage, higher than the national pass percentage of 99.37 per cent for Class 12. For Class 10 the pass percentage recorded in 2020-2021 was 97.52 per cent.

This year, for Class 12th, 160 Delhi government schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage and 876 schools have recorded more than 90 per cent. This year there has also been an improvement in the results of private schools in Delhi, where the passing percentage of private schools across India has been 93.38 per cent, while the passing percentage of private schools in Delhi has been recorded at 97.65 per cent. Prior to COVID, the pass percentage of private schools in the session 2018-19 was 93 per cent, which has seen an increase of 4.65 per cent this year.

For Class 10, 95 schools have received 100 per cent results, whereas 398 schools have recorded pass percentages above 90 per cent. The pass percentage for private schools has been recorded 95.99 per cent.

Results of government-aided schools have also seen an improvement this year. The result of government-aided schools has been recorded a 94.57 per cent with an increase of 7.27 per cent from 2018-19 for Class 12. This year Delhi has secured fourth and fifth rank in the country in CBSE 12th board. For Class 10th, the pass percentage is 74.16 per cent.

It is to be noted that in session 2021-22, 1,64,641 students appeared for the Class 12th examination, of which 1,58,528 students have cleared the examination and 3,446 have got compartment.

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10th and 12th results at Delhi Government Schools. In Class 12th, pass percentage for girls is 96.66 per cent, whereas that for boys is 95.86 per cent. In Class 10th, pass percentage for girls is 84.74 per cent, whereas that for boys is 77.74 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, said in a statement that, ''It is worth mentioning here that COVID-19 induced school closure in the past two years had a serious impact on the studies and emotional wellbeing of children. But despite this, when the schools were reopened on a regular basis earlier this year, students-teachers worked hard and gave their best.'' (ANI)

